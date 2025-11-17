Mozambique: New leaders at APIEX, IPEME, ICM and ARA-Centro sworn into office

“Teamwork must be prioritised, promoting values of inclusion, integrity and transparency, as well as compliance with and respect for the legislation in force in our country regarding the management of public affairs, with the ultimate goal of serving citizens better.”

This was the appeal made today by the Prime Minister, Maria Benvinda Levi, to the newly sworn-in directors-general of the Institute for the Promotion of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (IPEME), Feliz Malate; the Investment and Export Promotion Agency (APIEX), Luís Machava; the Mozambican Cereals Institute (ICM), Luís Fazenda; and the Central Regional Water Administration (ARA-Centro), Hilário Morais.

The new directors must integrate themselves into their teams as genuine leaders, fostering an environment of harmony and collaboration that contributes to improved institutional performance, stressed the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Levi urged the new director-general of APIEX, Luís Machava, to continue implementing improvements in mechanisms for promoting and publicising, both domestically and internationally, the country’s business potential and opportunities, with a view to attracting more public and private investment to Mozambique.

Regarding the director-general of IPEME, Feliz Malate, the appeal is to focus on actions that stimulate the creation, development and modernisation of national micro, small and medium-sized enterprises across various sectors of the economy. He is also urged to continue promoting partnerships and linkages between MSMEs and large national and international companies.

Luís Fazenda, the new director-general of ICM, was urged to focus his work, among other priorities, on improving mechanisms and actions that ensure the modernisation of management, logistics, and cereal marketing, in close coordination with the private sector and family producers.

The director-general of ARA-Centro, Hilário Morais, was urged to implement concrete actions aimed at improving water resource management and mitigating the impacts of floods and droughts.