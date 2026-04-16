Mozambique: New law to set trade operating hours and penalise infractions

Mozambique’s Ministry of Economy has clarified that the legal framework for commercial activity to be created by the Government will establish rules on the operating hours of commercial establishments, the obligations of traders, and sanctions aimed at protecting consumers.

At issue is a bill approved this week by Parliament authorising the Government to establish the legal regime governing commercial activity, regulating trade and the provision of commercial services in order to improve the business environment and attract investment.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Economy explaining the measure, “the new regime will introduce rules on the operating hours of establishments, sales modalities, post-sale guarantees for goods and services, as well as define the obligations of traders and mechanisms for State intervention in the supervision of commercial activity”.

The same statement adds that this legal instrument, still to be developed by the Government, will culminate in the creation of a specific sanctions framework for breaches of the legal regime governing the organisation of commercial activity, strengthening market discipline and consumer protection.

“With this decree, the Government will have the authority to structure the commercial network according to the size of establishments, clarify the activities carried out by economic agents, regulate the modalities of domestic and foreign trade, and establish criteria for the territorial location of commercial establishments in urban, suburban and rural areas,” the document explains.

According to Government information, this initiative seeks to “address existing gaps” in the national legal framework, where current instruments regulate the exercise and licensing of commercial activity but do not clearly define how, where and under what conditions such activity should take place. This situation, it notes, has limited the organisation of the sector and its sustainable expansion.

The bill authorising the Government to establish the legal regime for commercial activity was approved by Parliament on Tuesday, with the executive arguing that the instrument aims to update the current legal framework governing commercial activity and the provision of commercial services within the national legal system.

“It means that there is no normative framework within the national legal order that contributes to the organisation of commercial activity, resulting in a gap regarding, among other aspects, the classification of the commercial network and the provision of commercial services according to their size; the different activities carried out by traders; the sales modalities of the various activities undertaken by traders; and the framework of post-sale guarantees for goods and services,” the document states.

The document further adds that “the establishment of a legal regime governing the organisation of commercial activity is also driven by the sector’s polarisation between micro and small-scale traditional, largely informal trade, which coexists with large commercial groups”. This is described as “a situation that makes it urgent to clearly and unequivocally define commercial agents, in the interest of improving the business environment, ensuring the healthy development of the economic sector, and attracting investment”.

The Government adds that the legislation will address shortcomings in the organisation of the establishment of commercial outlets in urban, suburban and rural areas, effectively regulating commercial activity and commercial services, taking into account market developments driven by technology and competitive changes.

READ: Mozambique: Parliament authorises government to legislate on commercial activity

Source: Lusa