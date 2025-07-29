Mozambique: New FADM Deputy Chief of Staff takes office

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Tuesday swore into office Lt-Gen Messias André Niposso as the new Deputy Chief of Staff of the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM).

He replaces Bertolino Capitine, who was relieved of his duties nine months ago. Niposso was once an officer in the former rebel movement Renamo. His appointment thus maintains the informal arrangement, in force since the peace agreement of October 1992, whereby the FADM Chief of Staff is a former officer of the old government army the FAM/FPLM, and his deputy comes from Renamo.

Capitine was dismissed as Deputy Chief of Staff by the then President, Filipe Nyusi, following a speech he made on 30 September 2024, at the Joaquim Chissano University in Maputo, criticising the government’s approach to the fight against Islamist terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Capitine had argued that the National Defence and Security Council (CNDS) should make a formal statement about a declaration of war in Cabo Delgado. He said that the use of foreign forces, from Rwanda, or from members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) required a declaration of war to be legitimate – otherwise it was just “improvisation”.

“If we do not declare war, on what basis is Mozambique inviting forces from SAMIM (SADC Military Mission in Mozambique), from Rwanda and from Tanzania?”, asked Capitine.

Also on Monday, Chapo swore into office Maj-Gen Andre Mahunguane, as the Commander of the Army, replacing Tiago Nampele, who becomes Commander of the Mozambican Civic Service.

These appointments complete a military reshuffle that began in April, when Chapo appointed Julio Jane as FADM Chief of Staff, replacing Joaquim Mangrasse. There have also been recent changes in the top structure of the police and of the security service (SISE).

Indeed, the only official from the period of Nyusi’s leadership still in position is the Defence Minister himself, Cristóvão Chume.

At Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony, Chapo urged the senior officers “to exercise your duties with responsibility, impartiality, humanism, competence and patriotism”.

They should “strengthen continually military ethics and discipline, based on observing the applicable legislation”. They should “prevent and fight against acts associated with nepotism and corruption inside the military”.

Chapo urged them to prioritise practices which promote the good image of the armed forces and “guarantee sustainable management of the resources placed at your disposal through strict observance of the norms of public contracting, continual audits and supervision, and the implantation of robust internal controls”.

At the same ceremony, Chapo promoted several senior police and immigration officials. He told them they are now “the beacon showing the path to be followed in facing the domestic security challenges, such as organised and transnational crime, trafficking in drugs and in people, kidnappings, illegal immigration, public disorder and terrorism”.

“These challenges require holistic approaches, considering the social context, and the current complexity of crime”, the President stressed.

Nowadays, Chapo added, crime is influenced by growing globalisation, driven by interconnectivity, resulting from the evolution of information and communication technologies, as well as from growing international human mobility.

He told the officers that they should contribute to “designing strategies that revolutionise the combat we are waging against crime and illegal immigration”.

Chapo stressed that nobody should enter or remain in Mozambique without meeting the legal requirements “since illegal immigration has been used to foment crimes against person and against natural resources”.