Mozambique needs support from the Community of Sant’Egídio for “true peace” – President

The Mozambican President, Daniel Chapo, said yesterday in Rome that the country continues to require support from the international community, including the Sant’Egídio congregation, to ensure stability and “true peace” in Mozambique.

Speaking in Rome at a meeting with a representative of the Sant’Egídio community — the congregation that hosted the 1992 negotiations which led to the peace agreement ending the civil war in Mozambique — Chapo emphasised that the country will “continue to need the support of the international community, especially the Sant’Egídio community”, so that “there may be economic stability, social stability, political stability, true peace, reconciliation, communion, and fraternity among Mozambican brothers and sisters.”

The Mozambican Head of State arrived in the Italian capital on Tuesday evening for a three-day visit.

Daniel Chapo highlighted that Mozambique still faces the challenge of consolidating peace despite the government’s efforts to maintain social stability.

The representative of the Sant’Egídio community said Chapo’s visit to Rome opens a new chapter in cooperation and will help to “write a great story,” reaffirming the congregation’s commitment to continue supporting peacekeeping efforts in Mozambique and providing care for children living with HIV/AIDS.

On the first day of his visit to Rome, the Mozambican President visited the site where the negotiations took place that resulted in the signing of the Rome Accords, which marked the end of the civil war in Mozambique — also known as the “16-Year War” — which lasted from 1977 to 1992, fought between the government army and the Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo).

The General Peace Agreement was signed in 1992 — with the intervention of the Sant’Egídio community — between then-President Joaquim Chissano and Afonso Dhlakama, the historic leader of Renamo, serving as the instrument that allowed the ceasefire.

