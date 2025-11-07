Mozambique needs 37.2 billion dollars to achieve full climate resilience

Mozambique needs 37.2 billion US dollars to achieve full climate resilience, a figure that represents not only the cost of adaptation but also the hope of millions of Mozambicans.

The amount was announced on Thursday by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo in his speech at the Plenary Session of the United Nations Climate Leaders Summit (COP30), a two-day event that began on Thursday in the Brazilian city of Belém do Pará.

According to Chapo, the mobilisation of funding is crucial for climate justice and for the survival of countries most vulnerable to climate change.

“Funding pledges must be honoured and operationalised. The Loss and Damage Fund must become a true instrument of global climate justice. Developed countries must lead by example, scaling up their mitigation actions and ensuring predictable and sufficient financial and technological support”, he said.

Chapo believes that climate equity must recognize the right of African countries to development, including access to clean energy, resilient infrastructure and sustainable industrial opportunities.

“Mozambique is a country of vast natural wealth and extraordinary beauty, but also highly vulnerable to climate change, being cyclically affected by cyclones and floods that compromise development”, he said.

Despite the difficulties, he highlighted the progress achieved, referring to the Miombo Forest Preservation and Protection Initiative, citing as examples the implementation of the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and the approval of the National Climate Finance Strategy 2025–2034, integrated into the State budget planning.

These instruments are open invitations to cooperation and green investment. The fight against climate change is also an opportunity to transform economies and create green jobs”, he said, calling for global responsibility so that “our decisions are inspired by the saying that we did not inherit the Earth from our ancestors, but borrowed it from our children.”

For his turn, the Brazilian president Lula da Silva, speaking at the opening of the conference, said that “this is time to face reality and decide whether or not we will have the courage and determination necessary to transform it.”

The Brazilian statesman highlighted the symbolism of the Amazon rainforest as the centre of the environmental debate and called for climate justice and international cooperation.

“We must embrace a new model of development that is fairer, more resilient and low carbon”, he added.

More than 40 heads of state and government from over 101 countries are participating in the event for the preparatory meeting for the Summit.

Notable absentees include US President Donald Trump, Xi Jinping of China and Javier Milei of Argentina.

China, the largest emitter of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, sent Deputy Prime Minister Ding Xuexiang. The United States, which ranks second on the list of largest polluters, withdrew from the negotiations.