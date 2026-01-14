Mozambique: Nearly 400,000 face compulsory evacuation as floods spread across Gaza province

At least 400,000 people are at risk of being forcibly removed from their homes due to the threat of flooding in Gaza province, southern Mozambique, an official source said on Wednesday.

“We estimate that around 400,000 people live in these areas [districts of] Chókwè, Guijá, Chibuto and Xai-xai,” said Agostinho Vilanculos, National Director of Water Resources Management (DNGRH).

According to Vilanculos, there is an imminent risk of the Incomati and Limpopo rivers merging as they overflow, in a scenario similar to the floods of 2000, which could increase the number of affected people to around half a million.

“We now believe it is time for the compulsory evacuation of the population because the situation is not good, but we also ask for assistance in terms of resources to facilitate the process of moving people from one bank to the other,” said Agostinho Vilanculos.

In terms of affected infrastructure, the National Directorate of Water Resources Management reports that at least 150 schools and around 80 healthcare units, as well as approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural production, could be lost.

“The water levels we are seeing now are relatively high. We are approaching, just to give an idea, levels roughly similar to those in the year 2000. Therefore, this population must be evacuated immediately,” he warned.

The National Directorate of Water Resources Management estimates that by the end of the current rainy season, about two million people could be affected, with at least one or two cyclones forecast to strike the Mozambican coast.

Mozambique has experienced intense rainfall since last week, with the National Institute of Meteorology issuing red alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms, which are causing flooding mainly in the central and southern regions.

During the 2000 floods, 700 deaths were recorded between February and March alone, and thousands of people were displaced and left homeless, in addition to significant damage across the country.

The country is considered one of the most affected by climate change, frequently experiencing floods and tropical cyclones during the rainy season, which runs from October to April. Between 2019 and 2023, extreme weather events caused at least 1,016 deaths and affected around 4.9 million people, according to official data.





Source: Lusa