Mozambique: Nation in group totalling half world’s malaria cases in 2024 – WHO

The African region of the World Health Organisation (WHO) recorded 265 million cases of malaria in 2024, representing 94% of the global total, the UN agency announced on Thursday in a report.

The WHO is divided into six working regions, including Africa.

According to the WHO’s “World Malaria Report 2025“, most cases are located in sub-Saharan Africa, where countries have “moderate to high” transmission. However, these are nations that generally have “less robust” surveillance systems, it added.

Worldwide, in 2024, there were about 282 million cases of malaria, with 265 million cases in the WHO African region alone, representing 94% of the global number, the agency cited in the document.

Five countries – Nigeria (24.3%), Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) (12.5%), Uganda (4.7%), Ethiopia (4.4%) and Mozambique (3.6%) – accounted for almost half of all malaria cases worldwide in 2024, it said.

In Africa, the countries with the largest increases in malaria cases between 2023 and 2024 were Ethiopia (+2.9 million), Madagascar (+1.9 million), DRC (+762,000), Angola (+420,000) and Rwanda (+351,000). In contrast, from 2023 to 2024, Zimbabwe reduced cases by 76.6% (-487,000).

Regarding the number of malaria-related deaths, the WHO estimated the global number at 610,000, with the WHO African region accounting for 95% of global deaths (579,000).

Three countries – Nigeria (31.9%), DRC (11.7%) and Niger (6.1%) – accounted for half of all malaria-related deaths in the African region.

The WHO also noted that Algeria, Cabo Verde and Egypt have been certified malaria-free and that Rwanda, South Africa and Zimbabwe are “on track to achieve the 2025 milestone of at least a 75% reduction in malaria cases”.

On the other hand, Comoros, Eritrea, Madagascar and São Tomé and Príncipe have seen increases in case incidence of 70% or more since 2015, it lamented.

According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, quoted in the report, while some countries, such as those in Southeast Asia, remain on track to meet global targets, others, particularly in Africa, continue to experience high transmission and mortality.

“Ministers of Health from high-burden African countries signed the Yaoundé Declaration, recognising their leadership role in scaling up the malaria response in Africa,” he recalled.

On the other hand, he cited the most pressing challenges as the growing threat of resistance to antimalarial drugs, particularly in Africa, where partial resistance to artemisinin (an antimalarial drug) is suspected in several countries.

“Inadequate funding remains a significant challenge. In 2024, total malaria funding covered only 42% of the amount needed to stay on track towards global targets of reducing case and death rates by at least 75% by 2025 compared with 2015. Sudden and drastic cuts to foreign aid in 2025 have further compounded chronic underinvestment in health systems across many countries. As a result, there have been severe disruptions to services, shortages of medicines, and increased out-of-pocket expenses, raising the risk of malaria morbidity and mortality,” he said.

“In 2024, we estimate that more than 170 million cases and one million deaths were prevented, thanks in part to the wider use of new tools, including dual-ingredient nets and WHO-recommended vaccines..As of October 2025, 24 countries have introduced malaria vaccines into their routine immunization programmes,” concluded the WHO Director-General.

Source: Lusa