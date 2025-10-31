Mozambique: Nampula reaffirms commitment to initiatives that promote social inclusion

The Governor of Nampula Province, Eduardo Abdula, this Thursday reaffirmed the commitment of the Provincial Executive Council (CEP) to the EMPODERA programme and to all initiatives aimed at promoting social inclusion, combating poverty, and improving the living conditions of the population.

Governor Abdula was speaking in the city of Nampula during the opening ceremony of the First Annual Planning Meeting of the Office of the First Lady of the Republic.

Nampula is a province of contrasts and hopes, where challenges coexist with extraordinary social and economic vitality, he said.

Therefore, every initiative that strengthens social action and supports women, children, families and vulnerable communities, represents a seed of hope sown on fertile ground.

Governor Abdula stressed that it was not possible to achieve the desired development without placing women and girls at the centre of concerns and aspirations.

“We cannot aspire to a better society without seeing women and girls as equals; we cannot dream of a fairer, more prosperous, and more humane country without giving them the tools to take control of their destinies and contribute decisively to the Mozambique we all desire,” he said.