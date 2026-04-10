Mozambique: Nampula mayor Giquira swears in new councillors and directors, demands results

The President of the Municipal Council of Nampula, Luís Madubula Giquira, has sworn in new municipal councillors and directors in a ceremony marking the strengthening of the governing team for the 2024–2028 term. In his address, the Mayor stressed that the act goes beyond an administrative formality, representing the start of a new working dynamic focused on the rigorous fulfilment of commitments made to residents.

During his speech, Luís Giquira emphasised that those sworn in must assume their duties immediately, with a strong sense of responsibility, commitment and full dedication, given current demands. He called for action guided by the principles of legality, transparency, equity, impartiality and the fight against corruption.

In the Administration and Human Resources department, he urged the completion of the recruitment process for new staff and the rationalisation of the workforce, as well as the effective implementation of attendance control through a digital time clock system.

In the area of Finance, Planning and Assets, the President expressed confidence in the ability of the new officials to improve revenue collection and ensure efficient resource management, including the computerisation of the asset registry using the e-SISTAFE system.

For the Education, Culture, Youth and Sports sector, he recommended the creation of inclusive projects, with a focus on promoting girls and tackling issues such as drug use among young people, while encouraging sports and cultural initiatives in neighbourhoods.

The mayor concluded by calling for tangible results over the next two years, aimed at building a prosperous and inclusive municipality, while also acknowledging the contribution of previous office holders.

Source: Conselho Municipal de Nampula / Press Release