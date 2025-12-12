Mozambique: Nampula launches malaria monitoring committee led by former Health Minister Ivo Garrido

The governor of Nampula province, Eduardo Abdula, announced on Wednesday, 10 December, the creation of a committee responsible for monitoring the incidence of malaria across the various districts, as part of the government’s new approaches to combating the disease.

The committee is led by former Health Minister Professor Dr Paulo Ivo Garrido and includes figures such as Dr Nazira Abdula, also former Minister of Health, religious leaders, academics, government members, journalists, and other relevant personalities.

The announcement was made following the reading of the final declaration of the Annual Provincial Malaria Forum, an event that brought together various entities to discuss challenges and identify better strategies to fight the disease.

Governor Abdula highlighted that a sustainable and effective response to malaria requires an integrated, inclusive, and collaborative approach between the public and private sectors, academia, community and religious leaders, civil society, and the media, emphasising that all play an essential role.

On this occasion, Eduardo Mariamo Abdula acknowledged that malaria remains one of the main public health problems in Mozambique, responsible for high mortality, especially among children under five years and pregnant women.

He further underlined that, despite progress achieved with support from national and international partners, Nampula province has a prevalence rate of 55%, the highest in the country, and that severe cases and deaths continue to challenge its health system.

Source: Conselho Executivo Provincial de Nampula / Press Release