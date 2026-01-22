Mozambique: Nampula Central Hospital celebrates the birth of healthy triplets

Nampula Central Hospital (HCN) yesterday enthusiastically celebrated the birth of healthy triplets to a 22-year-old woman, a delivery that reaffirms the technical and human capacity of the healthcare team at this facility, despite challenges with available equipment.

The newborns, two girls and one boy, were born with weights considered excellent for a multiple pregnancy: 2.9 kg, 2.6 kg and 2.4 kg, respectively.

According to Dr Eduardo Correia, gynaecologist-obstetrician and fetologist at HCN, who led the caesarean section, the pregnancy had reached 36 weeks, which contributed decisively to the positive clinical outcome for both mother and babies.

The surgery was successfully performed thanks to the coordinated efforts of a large multidisciplinary team, assisted by Dr Laidino Savaio, a resident doctor specialising in Gynaecology and Obstetrics, along with other professionals who remained attentive and prepared throughout the procedure.

On Wednesday, 21 January, the young mother began caring for four children: two girls and two boys. She and her partner already had a son, who was waiting at home for his new siblings.