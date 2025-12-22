Mozambique: INAMAR leadership changes as Isaías Mondlane replaced by Adolfo Albino

Isaías Mondlane is no longer chairman of the board of the National Institute of the Sea (INAMAR). His dismissal was announced last Tuesday in Maputo by Inocêncio Impissa, spokesperson for the Council of Ministers, following a Council of Ministers meeting.

At the same time, Adolfo Albino, former Director-General of the National Institute for the Development and Management of Fisheries Infrastructures (INFRAPESCA), was named as the new chairman of INAMAR.

INAMAR is the national maritime authority responsible for the regulation, supervision, and coordination of maritime activities in Mozambique.

Source: Notícias