Mozambique must build reception centres for disaster victims to safeguard schools and students – Mia Couto

Renowned Mozambican writer Mia Couto yesterday advocated for the construction of reception centres to prevent schools from serving as shelters for victims of natural disasters, the most recent of which has left nearly 300 dead and over one million affected.

“We are only seeing a repetition of what really is a metaphor for what a school can be. It is beautiful, but not at a moment that is tragic, because the school should not serve for that purpose,” said Mia Couto during an open class at the Universidade Pedagógica de Maputo, where he addressed the impacts of the floods and the need for structural solutions to protect populations at risk.

The writer emphasised that, although schools function as shelters due to a lack of alternatives, this reality must be overcome with investment in adequate infrastructure for accommodating displaced persons.

“In truth, they serve because we have no other alternative, but we must put an end to this situation in which we have no further options. It is necessary to build appropriate reception centres so that schools are not sacrificed, so that students do not have to be sacrificed,” he stressed.

As Mia Couto pointed out, the absence of such infrastructure leads to a double negative impact, affecting both displaced populations and the normal functioning of the education system.

The writer argued that these centres could have multifunctional use throughout the year, serving cultural, educational, and community activities, thus ensuring continuous utility and better use of public resources.

During his intervention, Mia Couto also addressed the country’s broader challenges, calling for greater reflection on public policies and development priorities in a context marked by social and economic vulnerabilities.

The total number of deaths in the current rainy season in Mozambique has risen to 296, with over one million people affected since October, according to the latest update, dated Sunday, from the Instituto Nacional de Gestão e Redução do Risco de Desastres (INGD).

According to data from the INGD database, seven more deaths were recorded in 24 hours, with 1,015,904 people affected (over 10,000 more than the previous count) in the current rainy season — which continues until April — corresponding to 232,280 families, with 17 people missing and 351 injured.

Since October, the Mozambican disaster management institute has activated 184 reception centres, which have accommodated 127,426 people, of whom 31 centres remain active, housing at least 10,000 people.

Source: Lusa