Mozambique: MSF launches emergency intervention for more than 100,000 displaced

“To meet the needs of more than 100,000 people who were forced to flee their homes in northern Mozambique a few weeks ago, Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) has launched an emergency intervention in Nampula province,” according to a statement from the organisation.

According to the humanitarian organisation, since 4 December, medical teams have been providing healthcare and essential services in areas of the Eráti district with the highest concentration of displaced families.

The NGO also explains that in November, a non-state armed group carried out multiple attacks in Nampula, triggering the third and, so far, the largest wave of displacement in northern Mozambique since July.

“This wave of displacement is part of a broader humanitarian crisis caused by the eight-year conflict in Cabo Delgado, which has periodically spread to neighbouring provinces, including Nampula,” MSF said.

To mitigate the effects of the crisis, Médecins Sans Frontières points out that maternity services, medical consultations, nutritional support and psychosocial counselling are offered at the reception centres in Alua Velha, Alua Seda and Miliva, with malaria being the leading cause of consultations, followed by acute diarrhoeal diseases, respiratory infections and skin conditions.

Emerson Finiosse, a doctor with the NGO quoted in the document, explained that between the 4th and 15th of this month, more than 860 medical consultations were carried out, with a high prevalence of malaria, with more than 30% of the people reached testing positive.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, MSF also supported vaccination campaigns to protect displaced families from “preventable diseases”.

“In addition, many women who come to our mobile clinics for antenatal consultations are receiving this service for the first time, which means they had never started this important process before,” said Finiosse, describing the situation as a “worrying indicator” of the state of the health system, even before sudden displacements occurred.

“In response to critical water and sanitation needs, MSF is building emergency latrines and water points. In addition, MSF has rehabilitated an unused well in Miliva, ensuring the community has safe drinking water. Twelve new water taps have been installed in Alua Sede, with the capacity to serve 1,800 people per day,” the note stated.

For the Eráti district, the humanitarian organisation says it has launched a three-month emergency intervention to meet the growing humanitarian and medical needs of the population. At the same time, the NGO continues to provide vital health services to host communities and people facing violence and displacement in the north of the country.

“In the first half of 2025, we conducted nearly 100,000 outpatient consultations and carried out mental health group activities for more than 35,000 people. We operated mobile clinics and outreach activities, referred patients to health centres and supported medical facilities and hospitals in collaboration with the Ministry of Health,” it concludes.

At least 12,580 people displaced by attacks in the district of Memba, Nampula province, have already returned to their areas of origin, local authorities announced on Friday, confirming that the security situation has improved substantially and restoring families’ confidence to return.

The gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado, also in northern Mozambique, has been the target of extremist attacks for eight years, with the first attack recorded on 5 October 2017 in the district of Mocímboa da Praia.

Source: Lusa