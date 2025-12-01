Mozambique: MPDC to invest 500 million dollars in expansion of Maputo Port infrastructures

The Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) intends to invest, in the next three years, about 500 million US dollars to equip and expand its infrastructures at the Port of Maputo.

According to Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, speaking on Thursday, in Maputo, during a working visit to the Port of Maputo, the investment will allow the modernization of several terminals, substantially increasing the operational capacity of the Port.

He highlighted the expansion of container handling capacity to over 500,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit), the increase in the capacity of the Coal Terminal from 12 million to 15 million tonnes, as well as boosting the capacity of the General Cargo Terminal, which will exceed 15 million tonnes.

“These investments are not just numbers: they represent greater efficiency, more business, more jobs, more development and, above all, more revenue for the State coffers, which the State then has the responsibility to invest in economic and social areas, health, education, expansion of electricity, water and other needs of our people”, he said.

Chapo revealed that preparations are currently underway for the implementation of structuring projects, the execution of which should begin in 2026, including dredging of the access channel to bring the Port of Maputo in line with the largest ports in the region.

“The reconstruction of more than 400 meters of quay will reinforce the safety, capacity and resilience of the port infrastructure. This technology represents a significant leap forward. The current systems allow for automatic connection between the Port of Maputo and the Ressano Garcia border crossing, between Mozambique and South Africa”, he said.

“They are an example of innovation that reduces transit times, improves efficiency, and combats illicit practices”, Chapo added.

He also mentioned the creation in the Port, of a modern training center equipped with state-of-the-art simulators and rooms dedicated to virtual learning, demonstrating a vision that the government will only build a competitive port sector if it invests in the human resources that make it function.

Chapo also said that since the concession of the Port of Maputo to DP World in 2003, which gave rise to MPDC, the investment is valued at 900 million dollars. “I reiterate the government’s commitment to continue working side-by-side with the private sector, international partners, and all national institutions to ensure that these projects translate into real development for our people”, he said.

Source: AIM