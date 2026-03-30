Mozambique: MozYouth and Joaquim Chissano University partner to empower young professionals

The MozYouth Foundation and Joaquim Chissano University (UJC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marking a significant step in strengthening collaboration between the two institutions to promote youth employability in Mozambique.

The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to develop young talent by strengthening the connection between academic training and the needs of the labor market. With this agreement, both institutions aim to expand opportunities for UJC students and recent graduates, providing greater access to paid internships, skills-development programs, and knowledge of professional opportunities offered by MozYouth, while equipping young people with competencies aligned with market demands.

its activities, MozYouth has impacted 19 young people from UJC, with approximately 50% currently employed in different areas and sectors highlighting the diversity of skills developed within the program.

During the event, the Chairman of MozYouth’s Board of Directors, Onório Manuel, emphasized that “Joaquim Chissano University, with its fundamental role in training professionals and generating knowledge, is a strategic partner for the MozYouth Foundation. On our part, we reaffirm our commitment to working in a dedicated, transparent, and results-oriented manner that directly benefits young people.”

UJC’s Rector, Professor João de Barros, stated that “the university has the responsibility not only to graduate students but to prepare professionals capable of addressing the country’s challenges, and this partnership is an essential tool for bringing higher education closer to the dynamics of the productive sector.”

The agreement between MozYouth and Joaquim Chissano University sets the stage for practical initiatives that will empower young people with real-world experience, relevant skills, and pathways to meaningful employment. By combining academic knowledge with professional development opportunities, the partnership promises to create a generation of Mozambican youth better prepared to contribute to the country’s economic growth and innovation.

About MozYouth

MozYouth is a non-profit foundation established in December 2023, committed to empowering and developing Mozambican youth through professional internships, training programs, and community- based initiatives. To date, MozYouth has placed over 2,000 interns, working with more than 150 Companies across the country with over 50% of interns securing a job after completing the internship Program.

About UJC

Joaquim Chissano University (UJC) was established by Decree No. 85/2018 of 26 December of the Council of Ministers, following the merger of the former Higher Institute of International Relations (ISRI) and the Higher Institute of Public Administration (ISAP). The UJC offers academic training focused on strategic areas of development, providing undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Public Administration, International Relations and Diplomacy, Business Management, Economics and Business, as well as Information Technology and Systems. The institution stands out for preparing qualified professionals to meet labor market demands and contribute to the country’s sustainable development.

Source: MozYouth / Press Release