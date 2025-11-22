Mozambique: MozParks hosts Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa at Beluluane

Beluluane Industrial Park (BIP), operated by MozParks Holding SA, today received the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose State Visit to Mozambique this week is centred on strengthening cooperation between the two neighbouring countries. In this context, the President’s tour of Beluluane highlighted the growing role of modern industrial platforms in supporting regional development, expanding trade opportunities and creating jobs across borders.

President Mnangagwa was welcomed by the MozParks leadership team, led by the General Director, Onório Manuel. During the visit, Manuel presented the Park’s development model, investment outlook and expansion plans, and discussed how industrial zones such as BIP can support joint manufacturing efforts, reinforce supply chains, develop skills and promote local content. The delegation also saw first-hand the scale and diversity of activity within the Park, which is home to more than 70 companies, provides over 10,000 direct jobs and indirectly supports more than 100,000 livelihoods.

“Beluluane shows how a modern industrial park can become a platform for shared growth. President Mnangagwa’s visit reflects the interest of our neighbours in exploring practical avenues for cooperation that benefit businesses, workers and communities in both countries.”, said Manuel during the official visit.

President Mnangagwa expressed satisfaction with the progress of Beluluane Industrial Park, having visited the Park previously and now witnessing its continued expansion. During this visit, he toured one of its iconic heavy-industry operations, ETG Steel Solutions, a company dedicated to transforming steel raw materials into finished steel products manufactured according to the highest international standards.

Gregor Binkert, Board Member of ASEZA, a shareholder of MozParks and developer of industrial parks across Africa, added: “President Mnangagwa’s visit reinforces the relevance of industrial parks like Beluluane in accelerating industrialization and shaping regional economic cooperation”.

