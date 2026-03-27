Mozambique: MozParks hosts Swiss Ambassador at Beluluane Industrial Park

MozParks hosted the H.E. Ambassador of Switzerland to Mozambique, Mr Nicolas Randin, at the Beluluane Industrial Park, in a visit aimed at strengthening economic cooperation and exploring investment opportunities in the country.

During the visit, led by MozParks General Director, Onório Manuel, discussions focused on Mozambique’s significant economic potential and the critical role of developing industrial infrastructure across the country. Manuel also highlighted MozParks´ expansion vision to replicate the success achieved in Beluluane Industrial Park nationwide, with the aim of attracting investment, boosting economic development, and increasing quality employment opportunities.

MozParks’ approach is anchored in the supplier park model, which promotes the clustering of interconnected industries within a single ecosystem. This model enables companies to operate more efficiently by strengthening value chains, encouraging local sourcing, and reducing reliance on imports — ultimately driving local production and increasing local content participation across industries. Complementing this ecosystem is MozParks’ focus on human capital development through initiatives such as MozYouth, which connects young Mozambicans to companies within the parks through internships and on-the-job training opportunities, helping build a skilled workforce that supports industrial growth while expanding access to employment. To date, MozYouth has placed over 2,000 interns, working with more than 150 companies across the country, with over 50% of interns securing employment after completing the programme.

“I am interested to understand how Beluluane Industrial Park operates and what it offers, to better promote the presence of Swiss companies, and explore ways to support Mozambique’s economic growth, including opportunities to attract new Swiss investors,” stated H.E. Ambassador of Switzerland to Mozambique, Mr. Nicolas Randin.

He also expressed interest in the MozYouth initiative that promotes internship opportunities in the northern region of the country, reinforcing the importance of youth development in supporting Mozambique’s industrial growth.

As part of the visit to the park, the Ambassador toured Sunshine Nuts, a well-known company operating within Beluluane Industrial Park, where he observed ongoing manufacturing activities and their contribution to local employment and agro-processing value addition. The visit also included Raxio Data Centre, showcasing the park’s growing role in supporting digital infrastructure and innovation, as well as its ability to host a diverse range of industries from manufacturing to technology.

Throughout the tour, the Ambassador was able to witness first-hand the diversity of companies operating within the park and the tangible impact they are having in terms of job creation, skills development, and industrial growth.

“It is a pleasure to receive you here, especially given that part of MozParks’ shareholders is composed of Swiss investors. Visits like this strengthen our partnership with Switzerland, give us the opportunity to showcase our industrial parks, and help us explore ways to attract investment and create opportunities for local economic growth,” said Onório Manuel, General Director of MozParks.

The visit to Beluluane Industrial Park underscores MozParks’ commitment to fostering industrial development, attracting investment, and creating quality employment opportunities across Mozambique. By showcasing the park’s businesses and diverse industries, MozParks continues to position its industrial parks as strategic platforms for sustainable economic growth and innovation in the country.

About MozParks

MozParks is a developer and operator of Sustainable Economic Zones, established as a public-private partnership between the African Sustainable Economic Zones Alliance (ASEZA) and Mozambican Government Agency for Investment and Export Promotion (APIEX). MozParks manages parks in Beluluane and Nampula, with plans for expansion into Cabo Delgado province. To date, MozParks has attracted over 70 companies from 18 countries, contributing to income generation for more than 120,000 people in Mozambique and securing over USD 3 billion in investments at the Beluluane Industrial Park in Maputo province.

For more information about MozParks and its initiatives, please visit MozParks Website or contact us at info@mozparks.co.mz.

Source: MozParks / Press Release