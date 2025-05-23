Mozambique MozParks General Director elected Vice President of CTA in Maputo

MozParks is proud to announce that its General Director, Onório Manuel, has been elected Vice President of the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA) in representation of the Mozambique – United States of America Business Chamber (CCMUSA). This election marks a significant recognition of Manuel’s leadership and the growing role of MozParks in driving industrial development and private sector engagement across the country, as well as in private sector engagement.

MozParks, the developer and operator of industrial parks in Mozambique, has long driven inclusive growth, job creation, and sustainable economic development. The election of its General Director to a key leadership position within CTA further reinforces MozParks’ commitment to working alongside the private sector to strengthen the business environment and support the national agenda for industrialization.

“This is not just a personal achievement but a recognition of the work MozParks has been doing to grow industrial ecosystems, empower SMEs, and promote local content across Mozambique,” said Manuel. “As Vice President of CTA, I am committed to deepening collaboration between the private sector, government, and development partners to create new opportunities for economic transformation.”

The Confederation of Economic Associations (CTA) is Mozambique’s leading private sector representative body, and its provincial structures play a vital role in shaping local economic strategies and representing the interests of businesses of all sizes. In this new role, Manuel will bring the MozParks experience of building integrated industrial platforms and supporting local entrepreneurship to the broader business community in Mozambique.

About MozParks

MozParks is a developer and operator of Sustainable Economic Zones, established as a public-private partnership between the African Sustainable Economic Zones Alliance (ASEZA) and Mozambican Government’s Agency for Investment and Export Promotion (APIEX). MozParks manages parks in Beluluane and Nampula, with plans for expansion into Cabo Delgado province. To date, MozParks has attracted over 60 companies from 18 countries, contributing to income generation for more than 120,000 people in Mozambique and securing over USD 3 billion in investments at the Beluluane Industrial Park in Maputo province.

Source: MozParks / Press Release