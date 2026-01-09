Mozambique: Mozambique: Search continues for six missing after boat capsizes in Memba

Searches continue for six people reported missing following a boat sinking on Sunday in the Mecuburi River, Memba district, Nampula province. The vessel was carrying 14 people and unspecified quantities of food supplies.

According to authorities, the search teams include members of the local community, despite challenges posed by the river’s depth and adverse weather conditions.

Of the 14 people on board, eight were rescued and taken to a health facility in Baixo Pinda, in the Geba administrative post, where they received medical attention and are reported to be out of danger.

According to Rosanilza Chaúque, spokesperson for the Provincial Command of the Police of the Republic of Mozambique (PRM) in Nampula, the boat was travelling the Simuco–Nacala route when it was struck by a strong wave, capsized, and threw the passengers into the river, causing moments of panic.

Following the incident, the PRM renewed its calls for strict observance of weather information before undertaking river or sea journeys, emphasising that compliance with weather alerts is crucial to preventing accidents and ensuring navigation safety.

Source: Notícias