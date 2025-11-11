Mozambique: Mozal invests 71.6 million meticais in rainy season mitigation infrastructure in Matola-Rio

The Government of Maputo Province on Monday handed over two bridges built along the KM 16 Road, in the municipality of Matola-Rio, aimed at mitigating flooding that previously prevented circulation between the Jonasse, Juba and Beluluane neighbourhoods. The works, budgeted at 71.6 million meticais, were financed by Mozal.

Those who travel or live along the KM 16 Road, in the municipality of Matola-Rio, still remember a rather troubled recent past.

During the rainy season, especially in February, the area of KM 16 Road would be completely flooded. “Cars couldn’t get through and, often, even our transport gave up trying to cross from here to Beluluane,” said Silva Miambo, a resident of Jonasse neighbourhood.

The difficulties also affected students, who on several occasions had to find ways to cross the pool of water formed in the middle of the road, interrupting the connection between Jonasse and Beluluane. Asmina Sadmir and Mame Chaluca, students at Beluluane Secondary School, recalled difficult episodes to “O País”.

“The rains came hard. When it started to rain, the waters came from afar, covering the paths we needed to cross. It was very difficult to get around. Many times we put stones in the water to try to cross, or asked guardians for help to get through,” said the students, aged 18 and 19, respectively.

For community leaders Vitorino Sitoe and Mário Mavie, the completion of the infrastructure represents a major victory and restores legitimacy to the leadership before the communities they represent.

“There were periods when we spent a whole month without being able to get to the other side. Children had difficulty going to school and, when someone got sick, it was practically impossible to get to the hospital,” reported Vitorino Sitoe.

Meanwhile, Mário Mavie considers that “this work represents a great victory for us, especially for those responsible for the neighbourhood. Now, we can say that our neighbourhood is better. Many things will change.”

Mavie added that “it’s not just about this bridge, we also have a second bridge and, a few days ago, the project to pave the main road was launched. All of this will contribute greatly to the development of the Jonasse neighbourhood.”

This Monday, the lives of residents near that road began to change, thanks to the delivery of the two bridges built to mitigate the impacts of the rainy season. The works, completed in six months, were financed by Mozal as part of its social responsibility policy, with a total investment of 71.6 million meticais.

“Today, with a sense of mission accomplished, Mozal officially handed over the two bridges, built in partnership with the Government and the community, which authorised the works. The investment was 71.6 million meticais. The works were carried out by Mota Engil company, to which we extend our recognition and appreciation. During construction, over 80 temporary jobs were created, including young people from local communities, thus contributing to income generation and technical training,” declared Samuel Samo Gudo, CEO of Mozal.

Mozal has established itself as a strategic partner of the Government of Maputo Province in realising local development projects. The governor called for the continuation of this support, which goes beyond infrastructure.

According to Manuel Tule, “this achievement was only possible thanks to the support of a great partner of our Government, the Mozal factory, which has always been with us, developing actions that transform the lives of our people here in Matola-Rio. Mozal has accustomed us to doing good things for our people. This year we inaugurated these two bridges and, a few months ago, we launched the construction of a large school in Juba.”

The Municipal Government of Matola-Rio anticipates different and changing days, in coordination with the project to asphalt a stretch of about eight kilometres.

This infrastructure will boost the development of the Juba B, Jonasse and Chinonanquila neighbourhoods, ensuring better mobility, free access, public transport, and attracting companies to invest and build in the region.