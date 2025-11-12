Mozambique: Mozal hands over two bridges in Matola-Rio – Photos

The aluminium smelter Mozal, on the outskirts of Maputo, on Monday handed over two bridges budgeted at 71.6 million meticais (1.1 million US dollars, at the current exchange rate).

The bridges, which were built along the kilometre 16 Road in Matola-Rio Municipality, will mitigate flooding, which had been hindering traffic between the neighbourhoods of Jonasse, Juba and Beluluane. The bridges will directly benefit about 70,000 people living in these neighbourhoods.

According to Mozal Chairperson, Samuel Samo Gudo, during the construction, more than 80 temporary jobs were created, including for young people from local communities, thus contributing to income generation and technical training.

“Today, with a sense of mission accomplished, Mozal officially handed over the two bridges, built in partnership with the Government and the community, which authorized the works. The investment was 71.6 million meticais, and the work was carried out by the company Mota Engil”, he said.

For his part, the governor of Maputo province, Manuel Tule, said the bridges will mitigate the floods that used to plague the region during the rainy season.

“This achievement was only possible thanks to the support of a great partner of our Government, the Mozal factory, which has always been with us, developing actions that transform the lives of our people here in Matola-Rio”, he said, cited by the independent daily “O País.”

He added that the infrastructures will boost the development of local communities, guaranteeing better mobility, free access, public transport, and attracting companies to invest and build in the region.