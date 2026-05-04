Mozambique: Mozal – Five thousand workers await compensation

About five thousand workers from service-providing companies, in the district of Boane, Maputo province, are awaiting compensation following the closure of Mozal, the largest aluminum smelting industry in the country.

The workers in question are affiliated with about 20 companies that provided services to Mozal.

The general secretary of the National Union of Workers in the Metallurgy, Metalworking, and Energy Industry, Américo Macamo, explained that some companies do not yet have agreements with the workforce to proceed with the compensation.

Mozal completely closed its facilities last March, following the company’s inability to face production costs.

Source: Notícias