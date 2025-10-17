Mozambique: Mozal awards 150 scholarships for university, technical and vocational education

The Mozal-funded programme supports studies in engineering, humanities, social sciences and on technical vocational courses for 2026.

A total of 150 scholarships will be awarded scholarships by Mozal for the 2026 academic year.

The focus is on young people, especially girls, entering courses in Engineering, Humanities and Social Sciences at Eduardo Mondlane University (UEM), as well as at other technical and vocational education institutes.

Of the total, 120 places are reserved for students from Maputo province. The scholarship includes tuition fees, training equipment, a monthly allowance and a computer.

According to the scholarship sponsor, 100 of the students selected in Maputo will be girls intending to pursue technical and vocational courses at the Armando Emílio Guebuza Industrial and Computing Institute, the Matola Commercial and Industrial Institute and the Boane Agricultural Institute, all from the districts of Boane, Matola, Namaacha, and Moamba. Another 30 young people, including 20 girls from these four districts, will be students on UEM Engineering courses.

The remaining 20 scholarships will be distributed across the country, with 10 reserved for people with disabilities who wish to study Humanities and Social Sciences, Exact Sciences or Engineering.

The Director of Provincial Social Affairs Services in Maputo, Maria de Lurdes Brige, welcomed the initiative, noting that it helps remediate the gender balance by encourages girls to pursue careers in engineering.

According to Maria de Lurdes Brige, more than 300 girls benefited from scholarships in technical and vocational courses funded by Mozal between 2019 and 2025.