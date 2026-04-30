Mozambique, most CPLP countries rise in RSF press freedom index

The majority of member states of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) have risen in the press freedom index, although Cabo Verde and Angola fell in the rankings, according to a report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) published today.

Among the eight of the nine Lusophone countries included in the index — as São Tomé and Príncipe is not listed — Cabo Verde now occupies the second-best position (40th), just behind Portugal (10th), despite having dropped 10 places.

RSF stated that Cabo Verde “stands out in the region [Africa] for providing a favourable working environment for journalists”, with press freedom guaranteed in the Constitution.

“Nonetheless, the heads of state-owned media, who dominate the media landscape, are appointed directly by the government,” the organisation noted as a factor contributing to the decline.

Angola, which recorded the worst performance among CPLP members, now ranks 109th, having fallen nine places due to “censorship and control of information still weighing heavily on Angolan journalists”, the report states.

Despite Guinea-Bissau and Equatorial Guinea having improved their rankings compared to 2025, RSF noted that in both countries the authorities control information and media outlets, with journalists frequently facing threats and physical assaults.

“The media is closely controlled by the government. There are no independent media outlets and the authorities can fire reporters who do not comply with the government’s censorship. Coverage of newsworthy stories such as pandemics and major traffic accidents is sidelined by state media outlets ,” the organisation said regarding Equatorial Guinea.

Mozambique recorded a rise of two places, now ranking 99th. Brazil also improved, moving from 63rd in 2025 to 52nd this year. Timor-Leste, which held 39th place in 2025, is now 30th in the ranking.

South Africa top-ranked in Africa; Eritrea last globally

According to the index, the best-ranked African country is South Africa, in 21st place, while the worst-ranked — and last globally — is Eritrea, in 180th place.

RSF says global press freedom is at its lowest level in 25 years, particularly due to the criminalisation of journalism.

READ: Global press freedom falls to lowest level in 25 years, RSF warns

At the top of the list once again is Norway, the only country to achieve an “excellent” rating (92.72 out of 100), followed by the Netherlands, Estonia, Denmark, Sweden and Finland.

The largest drop in 2026 is recorded by Niger (down 37 places to 120th), reflecting a long-term deterioration in press freedom in the Sahel region, driven in part by attacks from armed groups and military juntas in power.

#RSFIndex2026 | Where does your country rank in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index? Find out here ↓ 1: Norway🇳🇴

2: The Netherlands 🇳🇱

3: Estonia 🇪🇪

18: United Kingdom🇬🇧

25: France🇫🇷

64: United States🇺🇸

113: Benin 🇧🇯

116: Israel🇮🇱

128: Guatemala 🇬🇹

172: Russia 🇷🇺

175:… — RSF (@RSF_inter) April 30, 2026

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Source: Lusa