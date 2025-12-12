Mozambique: Moreira Chonguiça to dazzle jazz fans with “The Journey Vol.1” 20th anniversary concert

The anniversary concert at the Franco-Mozambican Cultural Centre will bring together some members of the original The Moreira Project band from Cape Town, South Africa, along with his current group.

Twenty years after the groundbreaking release of his acclaimed debut album The Journey – The Moreira Project Vol.1, renowned Mozambican saxophonist, composer and cultural ambassador Moreira Chonguiça marks this milestone with a special 20th anniversary vinyl edition and a live celebration concert at the Franco-Mozambican Cultural Centre (CCFM) in Maputo this Friday, 12 December 2025, at 8pm in the Grande Auditório.

Originally released on 19 November 2005 at the Franco-Mozambican Cultural Centre in Maputo, The Journey Vol.1 marked the arrival of a new and bold voice in African jazz — a voice that perfectly blended Mozambique’s rich rhythmic traditions with the sophistication of global jazz.

The album introduced listeners to Moreira Chonguiça’s distinctive sound and vision: a forward-looking African jazz language rooted in heritage, collaboration, and innovation.

“The Journey Vol.1 was my statement of intent — to tell African stories through sound and bring Mozambican jazz to the world,” says Chonguiça. “Two decades later, I am proud to celebrate not only the music but also the friendships, lessons, and cultural bridges we have built along the way.”

The special vinyl edition — pressed on high-quality 180-gram vinyl in Germany — features recently remastered tracks and exclusive liner notes reflecting the start of Moreira Chonguiça’s career, his influences, and the evolution of his sound. The release coincides with the 50th anniversary of Mozambique’s independence, highlighting the album’s lasting relevance as a symbol of national pride and artistic excellence.

The anniversary concert at the Franco-Mozambican Cultural Centre will bring together some members of the original The Moreira Project band from Cape Town, South Africa, along with his current group, offering fans an unforgettable night that unites generations of art and musical talent.

This milestone is supported by longtime partners and corporate friends who have accompanied Moreira Chonguiça on this journey — from the vibrant jazz community in Cape Town, South Africa, to Mozambique’s thriving cultural scene.

Source: Rádio Moçambique