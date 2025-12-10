Mozambique: More than 3,000 banned from driving since January due to traffic infractions

At least 3,025 people have been banned from driving between January and September this year for violations of the traffic code, the Minister of Transport and Logistics announced on Wednesday, calling for collective outrage over deaths caused by road accidents.

“From January to September 2025, 3,025 drivers were prohibited from driving,” said Minister of Transport and Logistics João Matlombe in parliament, referring to “concrete measures to reduce road traffic accidents.”

The driving bans, he explained, “resulted from road traffic inspections and recommendations in accident investigation reports recorded on the country’s roads.”

The government was responding to questions from members of parliament, where the minister revealed that of the total offenders on public roads, 1,496 were sanctioned for medium offences and 1,529 for serious offences.

The Mozambican government pledged to continue promoting road safety, prioritising education and awareness to encourage safe behaviour on the roads.

“Deaths on our roads should outrage us all. Each life lost is a preventable tragedy that wounds families and compromises the nation’s future,” admitted the Minister of Transport and Logistics.

As part of efforts to curb road accidents, the government will launch a campaign on 12 December running until 15 January, aimed at strengthening control and monitoring of mobility during the Christmas and New Year festive period.

“We take this opportunity to appeal to all road users to redouble efforts in implementing measures to prevent road accidents. Citizens planning to travel during this period should plan their journeys well in advance, taking all necessary precautions for safe travel,” João Matlombe urged.

Road accident rates in Mozambique are described as dramatic, with authorities citing speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol as the main causes.

Between January and September alone, the Mozambican head of state, Daniel Chapo, reported 408 traffic accidents nationwide, compared to 459 in 2024, resulting in 662 deaths. During the same period in 2024, there were 555 fatalities, data indicating that road accidents are “more deadly” than malaria, which caused 308 hospital deaths in 2024.

To combat the high accident rates, the Mozambican government approved a Road Safety Action Plan on 15 April, which includes a series of measures to reduce traffic accidents, such as increased inspections, legislative changes, interventions at critical points, and community awareness campaigns.

In September, the government announced mandatory rest stops for drivers every 300 kilometres and the rotation of long-haul drivers as part of the measures to reduce accidents.

Two months later, accidents continued to claim lives on the roads, with the Mozambican President warning the police to take action to stop the road carnage, also linking it to corrupt practices within the force. He expressed disbelief that commanders could “sleep” while this situation continues.

“Comrades, what are you waiting for to take corrective measures to stop road accidents? It makes no sense that you can fall asleep while innocent lives are lost on the roads due to criminal patronage and complicity of those who could control and prevent these accidents,” criticised Daniel Chapo.

Source: Lusa