Mozambique: More than 12,000 return to their communities in Memba district

The district of Memba, in Nampula province, continues to see the gradual return of displaced persons who had left their communities seeking refuge in Eráti, specifically in the Alua administrative post.

The administrator of Memba, Manuel Cintura, updated the figures to Notícias Online, stating that more than 12,000 people — equivalent to over 2,000 families — have already returned to their places of origin. According to him, security conditions in the district have significantly improved, allowing families to return voluntarily to their original areas.

He explained that various previously vulnerable areas now have a strengthened presence of Defence and Security Forces, which has helped restore the communities’ confidence. However, despite the stability, terrorism remains an unpredictable risk, which is why the district remains vigilant to any signs of threat.

Alongside the return, social reintegration activities are ongoing, including exams for participants in literacy programmes. Local leaders believe that with continued security measures, it will be possible to consolidate normality and strengthen the resilience of the affected communities.

