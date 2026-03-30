Mozambique: More blue economy coordination to boost aquaculture output – govt

Mozambique’s Secretary of State for the Sea and Fisheries advocated on Friday for greater coordination and sectoral integration to boost the blue economy and increase aquaculture production, aiming to supply the market and ensure the country’s development.

“For this event, we will focus on capturing experiences and lessons regarding the production and sale of aquaculture inputs, with a view to producing and supplying the market,” said Momade Arnaldo Juízo.

The official addressed the opening of the first ordinary session of the 2026 Blue Economy Council in Nicoadala district, Zambezia province, central Mozambique. He said that the blue economy, the sustainable use of ocean, sea and river resources for economic growth, demands an integrated vision, technical capacity, and, above all, coordination.

This sector requires a shift from sectoral logic to a systems approach where fisheries, energy, tourism, infrastructure, connectivity, environment, science, and finance converge, he said.

Juízo said that the session guarantees concrete results and strengthens public policies through better coordination between the government, cooperation partners, the private sector, academia, and civil society.

He said that the blue economy happens within communities and regions where water sustains people’s daily lives rather than from a distance.

He further challenged attendees to produce high-quality insights and consistent recommendations. He called for rigorous action focused on solid technical consensus and institutional commitments to bolster the Blue Economy Development Fund (ProAzul).

ProAzul Chairperson Osvaldo Petersburgo said that the session brings together key players from the aquaculture value chain. He described the meeting as a unique opportunity to identify solutions and align sectoral priorities.

The meeting supports ProAzul’s structural programmes, which aim to strengthen the blue economy value chain and transform the sector’s potential into sustainable economic growth.

Source: Lusa