Mozambique: Momade will not run for Renamo presidency but won’t step down without holding a Congress – Watch

“In case the National Council decides to hold an extraordinary Congress, President Ossufo Momade could step down later this year,” reads a note posted just now on Renamo’s Facebook page.

The meeting of Renamo’s generals and senior officers concluded this morning in Chimoio, Manica province, it reads.

At the close, the Renamo leader made it clear that he would not run for the party presidency. However, Ossufo Momade “emphasised that he cannot leave the post without holding the Congress, in order to prevent internal conflict from worsening,” reads the Renamo note. It adds: “Accordingly, later this semester, a meeting of the party’s National Council will be held to set a date for either an extraordinary or ordinary Congress to appoint a new leader who will guide the party’s future.”

In another development, the Renamo President expressed his indignation at the unhelpful behaviour of some members who contest his leadership by occupying party offices. “The political delegations that are closed do not belong to Ossufo Momade; they must operate so that the party can organise itself. How can you organise the Congress with delegations closed?” Momade is quoted as asking.

It should be noted that, in the coming months, Renamo may reconvene national cadres and subsequently hold the first ordinary session of the National Council for this year.







Source: Renamo Moçambique