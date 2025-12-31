Mozambique: Mocubela and Pebane districts stranded after bridge collapses

The districts of Mocubela and Pebane in Zambézia Province are stranded after the bridge over the Nipiode River collapsed, with heavy rain upstream threatening to keep the areas cut off for several more days.

Multi-sector teams are on site to prevent attempts to cross the river, which have previously led to fatalities. Meanwhile, flooding is affecting Maganja da Costa district as the Licungo River reaches alert levels.

Carlitos Omar, Director-General of the Regional Water Administration of the North (ARA-Norte), warned that if it continues to rain in the upstream districts, traffic could remain disrupted for several more days.

He added that the district of Maganja da Costa, also in Zambézia Province, is experiencing flooding in Nante due to the rising waters of the Licungo River, which has reached alert levels at the Mocuba station.

Source: Domingo