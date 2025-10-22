Mozambique mobilises US$60 million annually for national conservation area network

Mozambique will mobilise around US$60 million per year to finance eight protected areas of the national network of conservativo areas, the National Administration of Conservation Areas (ANAC) announced yesterday.

“This financing is part of the ‘Keystone Initiative’ led by the Rob Walton Foundation, which aims to fund protected areas vital for biodiversity conservation in Africa,” reads a note from ANAC.

According to the document, the Niassa Special Reserve, Gorongosa National Park, Magoe National Park and Tchuma Tchato landscape , Zinave National Park, Banhine National Park and Gilé National Park are the conservation areas that are part of the partnership with the Rob Walton Foundation and may benefit from the funds.

Cited in the document, Pejul Calenga, Director-General of ANAC, explains that the finalisation of the memorandum of understanding between the Government and the foundation allowing the financing of these areas, is at this moment underway.

The Rob Walton Foundation is a non-profit organisation founded in 2016 with headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, United States. It primarily finances charitable institutions.

Mozambique has 14 important ecological regions, some of which are considered of global importance.

