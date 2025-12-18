Mozambique: Ministry of Transport and Logistics lifts suspension of CityLink

Mozambique’s Ministry of Transport and Logistics (MLT) announced yesterday, 17 December, the lifting of the suspension of the Empresa de Transportes Ideal,, which includes CityLink, whose bus was involved in a traffic accident that killed seven people on 7 December in Manhiça District, Maputo Province, along the N1. On the same occasion, the Ministry communicated the suspension of the ban on the circulation of collective and semi-collective passenger transport vehicles during the night period, from 21:00 to 05:00 hours.

The lifting of the carrier’s restriction occurs, among other reasons, due to separate requests from the Mozambican Federation of Road Transport Associations (FEMATRO) and from the company itself, but also taking into account the current festive season, during which passenger transport demand is generally high.

In the communication to the Press, the MTL spokesperson, Luís Chaúque, emphasised that the measure does not exempt the company from its responsibility regarding the accident; therefore, it will be fined and must also compensate the families and promote road safety training for its drivers, as well as organise refresher courses.

“The company also commits to using its bus monitoring system for road safety. This is a mechanism that Transportes Ideal has to control bus speed, departure times, and arrival times,” he highlighted.

As it was proven that the accident occurred due to negligence and violation of driving rules by the driver, the driver remains suspended and will be sanctioned under Articles 33, 44 and 147 of the Road Code, without disregarding the fact that he has already been formally charged and the case will proceed through the justice system.

“It is important to make very clear in this communication that the Ministry of Transport and Logistics will not tolerate driver behaviour that endangers people’s lives. We are vigilant. Our inspection teams are vigilant. Therefore, we will not hesitate to apply the appropriate measures to curb road accidents on our roads.”

At another point, Luís Chaúque stated that through a Joint Order of the Ministers of Transport and Logistics and of the Interior, from Thursday, 18 December 2025, until 10 January 2026, the ban on the circulation of collective and semi-collective passenger transport vehicles during the night period, from 21:00 to 05:00 hours, will remain suspended.

By taking this measure, “the Government intends, during this Festive Season, to make the circulation of people and goods more efficient and safe, facilitating the flow of road traffic and easing congestion at border posts, terminals and roads, thus avoiding the accumulation of travellers, both national and international tourists, particularly along the main Corridors and National Roads.”

This decision, he explained, will be accompanied by the implementation of traffic control and passenger transport activity inspection measures under the framework of the “Joint Command” Operations.

Additionally, Fixed and Mobile Inspection Posts are reinforced, focusing on controlling legality for public passenger transport activity, vehicle capacity, speed control, driving under the influence of alcohol, and other traffic regulations on public roads.

Still, “we appeal to vehicle drivers to opt for defensive driving, avoid exceeding the permitted speed limits, not use mobile phones while driving, not consume alcoholic beverages and/or substances that may impair their ability to respond to any emergency situation on the road.”

In the same vein, he called on passengers and other road users to report any attempts at dangerous manoeuvres by motorists during driving, “report at the nearest Inspection Post all irregularities that endanger their lives and road safety on our roads.”

Source: Ministério dos Transportes e Logistica / Press Release