Mozambique: Minister visits Maputo airport, promises lower air fares – Watch

Mozambican Transport Minister Joao Matlombe on Tuesday promised that in the near future Mozambique Airlines (LAM) will reduce its fares.

Speaking during a visit to Maputo International Airport, Matlombe said now that the government has purchased two of the six new aircraft it promised for LAM, improvements in the experience of travelling on LAM flights can be expected, although he gave no time frame.

“We promised to acquire six aircraft”, he said. “We haven’t yet acquired the six planes, but we have opened up the operator, which is functioning. It will improve competitiveness and will lower its fares. The regulator is working in this direction. People will feel the benefits. There will be fare reductions and an increase in the number of flights”.

Matlombe also demanded less red tape from the airport managers in the collection of customs duties. He attacked tax evasion. “Why do we have so many people saying they want to control taxes, when that control clearly does not result in any benefit for the state?”, he asked.

The airport managers blamed the abuse of diplomatic passports which allowed people to claim customs exemptions, although they had no right to them.

“He’s a diplomat, but then he comes with sons and grandsons, and they all claim diplomatic status”, said customs officer Fatima Carvalho. “When he comes with four, five or six suitcases, we can’t do anything, because he immediately shows his diplomatic passport”.

In response. Matlombe said specific regulations are required to end such abuses. “This is not the purpose of diplomatic passports!”, he exclaimed.





Source: AIM