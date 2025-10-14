Mozambique: Minister says combating terrorism and organised crime is a moral imperative

Mozambican Minister of the Interior, Paulo Chachine, argued yesterday that combating terrorism and organized crime in the country is a moral “imperative” and a matter of human dignity, reiterating the police’s duty to promote a just and safe society.

“Combating terrorism and organized crime is not just a strategic duty, but a moral imperative and an uncompromising defence of human dignity,” Minister Chachine said at the opening of the Scientific Conference of the Academy of Police Sciences (ACIPLO) in Maputo.

“We live in times that demand more sophisticated responses, based on rigorous research and constant innovation,” Chachine stressed.

The police function must include, in addition to law enforcement, respect for human rights, dialogue, and mediation, the minister said. “The police have a duty to promote a just, safe, and egalitarian society.”

The Mozambican Supreme Court admitted in June that imprisonment as the only recourse to curb organized crime “is ineffective”, advocating for class action lawsuits and the full recovery of assets obtained through illicit acts.

“Imprisonment alone has already demonstrated that it is ineffective in suppressing organized crime as long as it retains the advantages it has gained. It is necessary to deprive organized crime of the economic resources it accumulates through illicit activities and uses to strengthen itself. It uses the accumulated resources to reinvest in crime, perpetrating and perpetuating its illicit actions,” Chief Justice of the Maputo Court of Appeal Luís Mabote said at the time.

Gas-rich Cabo Delgado province, in northern Mozambique, has been the target of terrorist attacks for eight years, with the first attack recorded on October 5, 2017, in the Mocímboa da Praia district.

The attacks of recent weeks in the north of the country also affect Nampula province, with the latest report from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) indicating 40,000 displaced people in six districts of Cabo Delgado, as well as Nampula, due to the resurgence of terrorist attacks.

On October 6, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo described the terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado, a province in the north of the country, as “barbaric acts” and against “human dignity.”