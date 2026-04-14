Mozambique: Minister Rafael seeks new partnerships in Berlin to boost development

The Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources, Fernando Rafael, is taking part, from 14 to 15 April 2026 in Berlin, Federal Republic of Germany, in the conference of the German Association of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), an important platform for dialogue between business leaders, policymakers and international partners.

According to a statement, the main objective of this visit is to position Mozambique as a priority destination for productive investment.

The Mozambican delegation is carrying an agenda focused on key sectors for national economic growth, prioritising infrastructure modernisation, housing and water resource management. The mission also focuses on energy, sanitation and digitalisation, areas considered essential for economic modernisation and job creation through support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The Berlin agenda is not limited to formal conference sessions. High-level bilateral meetings are planned with global companies and development institutions. These include meetings with representatives of Siemens, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. These engagements aim to strengthen ties and ensure that Mozambique benefits from technology transfer and sustainable financing.

To ensure the effectiveness of the intended agreements, Minister Fernando Rafael is accompanied by specialists from the Institute for the Promotion of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (IPEME) and senior officials from the Ministry of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources.

The mission is also supported by the Ambassador of the Republic of Mozambique to Germany, reinforcing its diplomatic and economic character. The expectation is that the visit will result in concrete partnerships that boost the national economy, aligning domestic needs with German experience and technological expertise.

Source: MzNews