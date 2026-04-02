Mozambique: Minister Matlombe reinforces transport and logistics partnerships in St Petersburg, Russia

The Minister of Transport and Logistics, João Jorge Matlombe, is in Saint Petersburg, Russia, to participate in the first International Transport and Logistics Forum 2026, held from 1 to 3 April, which brings together senior officials and government representatives from over 60 countries.

The forum provides an important platform for multilateral dialogue on the future of international transport and logistics systems.

During the opening session, emphasis was placed on the need to identify and develop alternative freight routes, as well as to advance the digitalisation of transport corridors in response to current geopolitical and economic challenges.

On the sidelines of the forum, Minister Matlombe will hold bilateral meetings with high-level officials from the Russian Federation and other participating countries, as well as with private-sector representatives, to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation and explore investment opportunities in transport and logistics.

As part of the Minister’s visit, the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Republic of Mozambique and the Russian Federation is planned, aimed at deepening bilateral collaboration in the transport and logistics sector.