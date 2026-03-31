Mozambique: Minister Manasse meets Eni’s Giuseppe Marando to explore youth development partnership

The Minister of Youth and Sport, Caifadine Manasse, received Giuseppe Marando, representing the Directorate-General of Eni, in his office for a meeting aimed at strengthening partnerships in support of young people in Mozambique, reads a press release published yesterday on the Ministry’s Facebook page.

The meeting focused on identifying concrete areas of cooperation, with a view to developing joint initiatives centred on youth skills development, mentoring and empowerment.

“It is essential to equip and guide young people so that they can meet current and future challenges,” the Minister said during the meeting, emphasising the importance of strategic alliances to broaden the impact of public policies.

For his part, the Eni representative expressed full willingness to collaborate, stating that the company shares the same vision of investing in young human capital as a driver of development. “We are ready to support and contribute to solutions that address the challenges faced by young people,” said Marando.

On the occasion, Minister Manasse reiterated the Government’s interest in consolidating Eni as a strategic partner, reinforcing the commitment to work together in creating more opportunities for young people..

This partnership aims to develop new solutions and strengthens the commitment to the future of Mozambique’s younger generation, the press release concludes

Source: Ministério da Juventude e Desporto / Press Release