Mozambique: Minister calls for measures to strengthen justice system

Mozambican Justice Minister Mateus Saize has called for measures to strengthen the relationship between the justice system and citizens in order to boost public trust and promote greater social cohesion.

According to the Minister, who was speaking on Thursday in Maputo, at the launch of the celebrations of Legality Week, the State must ensure that justice is increasingly effective, swift, and accessible.

“Over five decades, the country has invested in building a more robust justice system, with the contribution of magistrates, law officers and other staff, who play an essential role in promoting a more humane and inclusive justice system”, he said.

He believes that Legality Week constitutes a moment of reflection on the challenges facing the sector and an opportunity to propose solutions that address the concerns of Mozambicans. “This is a moment for reflection on the quality of services provided by the justice system, as well as citizen participation in the realization of justice as a fundamental right”, he said.

In the week to 5 November, various activities are planned focusing on promoting legality, transparency, and probity in the management of public affairs. These include health and justice fairs; lectures on road accidents; visits to sub-units of the Mozambican Police (PRM); the registration of children; and data collection for the issuance of identity cards and passports.

“These initiatives aim to bring public services closer to communities, provide a greater understanding of how institutions function, and foster mutual trust between citizens and justice operators”, he said.

“The sector’s efficiency depends on continuous openness to dialogue, innovation, and the ongoing improvement of services provided to citizens”, he added.