Mozambique: ‘Mineral Atlas’ in the making to consolidate data, mining taxes

The Mozambican Tax Authority is conducting a consultation to create a “Mineral Atlas” in the country to consolidate geological, chemical and economic information on minerals with industrial and commercial potential, as well as to ensure efficient taxation of mining activity, the institution announced on Friday.

“This document was designed to consolidate geological, chemical and economic information on minerals and rocks with industrial and commercial potential, contributing to the harmonisation of classification criteria, revision of tax rates and the promotion of fiscal transparency in the extractive sector,” according to a note from the Mozambique Tax Authority (AT) sent to the media ton Friday.

In the document, the AT indicates that it is moving forward with the process of consulting with various internal units and other interested state institutions on the Mineral Atlas project, which is being implemented by the Efficient Taxation for Inclusive Development Programme (TEDI), which finances the project to improve revenue mobilisation in the Tax Administration.

“This instrument is extremely important for the efficient taxation of mining activities, as it aims to complement the implementation of reference prices for minerals,” added the tax authority, noting that the document will be important in determining the value of mining products, providing information on the identification, characteristics and regions of occurrence of mineral resources.

The Tax Authority note states that the Mineral Atlas was prepared in coordination with the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy, through the National Mining Institute (INAMI) and the Kimberley Process Management Unit (UGPK), and is still in its initial phase. After the ongoing consultation, the contributions will be incorporated into the final document, which will include laboratory analyses of the minerals found in Mozambique.

On 26 September, Lusa reported that the Mozambican tax authorities had identified 2 billion meticais (€26.7 million) in debts over the last five years relating to taxes on mining surface and production in the country.

Also in September, Lusa reported that the Mozambican government had issued 1,858 mining licences in the first half of the year and collected 301.3 million meticais (€3.9 million) from the recovery of tax debts in the mining sector.

“A further 223.4 million meticais [€2.9 million] in enforceable guarantees were identified, which will be reverted to the state to support the rehabilitation and closure of abandoned mines,” according to government information from the same period.

At the end of March, the Mozambican government announced that it would impose rules on the use of mineral and energy resources, stating that they should benefit the country, and expressed interest in “freeing up” areas considered “idle” for exploitation.