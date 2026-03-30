Mozambique: Millennium bim delivers relief supplies to flood-affected families in Marracuene

Following an internal solidarity campaign launched by Millennium bim employees earlier this year, the bank delivered essential goods to families impacted by recent floods caused by heavy rains in the Marracuene district.

The initiative resulted from the mobilisation of the bank’s employees, who organised a collection of food, clothing, and other essential items to support the most vulnerable communities affected by the emergency.

The distribution took place at the warehouses of the Marracuene Municipal Council, where aid for affected populations is centralised, and was carried out in coordination with local authorities to ensure an organised delivery to the neediest families.

In response to the gesture, Shafee Sidat, President of the Marracuene Municipal Council, expressed deep gratitude to the bank and its employees, highlighting the importance of solidarity in times of crisis. “The support provided represents not only immediate relief for the victims but also encourages the spirit of mutual aid that should prevail in our society,” he said.

“This action reflects the solidarity of Millennium bim employees and the bank’s commitment to supporting the communities where it operates. We believe that in particularly difficult times, unity and collective responsibility can make a difference in the lives of communities,” said Miguel Crispim, Regional Director of the Southern Commercial Area of Millennium bim.

Through this initiative, Millennium bim reaffirms its commitment to the well-being of the communities in which it operates, promoting social support and solidarity for populations in situations of greatest vulnerability.

Source: Millennium bim / Press Release