Mozambique: Millennium bim and Maputo National Park move ahead with rehabilitation of water systems in surrounding communities

Millennium bim and Maputo National Park (PNAM) have begun implementing on the ground the actions set out under the partnership established between the two institutions, with a focus on strengthening access to water and the resilience of communities surrounding the Park.

The intervention covers the communities of Massoane, Gala, Tchia, Mussongue, Phuza 1 and Phuza 2, and includes the rehabilitation of six water supply systems, as well as the restoration of water points for livestock, which are essential for families’ livelihoods. The project also includes the installation of solar-powered solutions, contributing to the sustainability and efficiency of the systems.

So far, activities have already begun on four of the six planned systems, with some interventions completed, having a direct impact on access to water and improving living conditions for local populations.

“We are turning a partnership into real impact, with results already being felt in communities,” said Rui Pedro, Chief Executive Officer of Millennium bim.

In turn, Miguel Gonçalves, Administrator of Maputo National Park, highlighted that “these interventions make a difference in the daily lives of communities and strengthen the sustainable management of the Park”.

In addition to the infrastructure component, the project includes the creation and training of Water Management Committees, promoting community management of the systems and strengthening their long-term sustainability.

This phase marks the implementation of a partnership announced in 2025, under Millennium bim’s Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, aimed at concrete actions that improve access to water, increase community resilience and contribute to the sustainable development of areas surrounding Maputo National Park.

Source: Millennium bim and Maputo National Park / Joint Press Release