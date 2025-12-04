Mozambique: Memba health facilities reopened following terrorist incursion

The Mozambican health authorities have announced the resumption of services at the health facilities of Mazua and Chipene, in Memba district, in the northern province of Nampula, after they were closed following a terrorist incursion against the region.

Since 2017, violent extremist attacks have been taking place in Cabo Delgado, where at least 6,200 people have been killed and over one million displaced. However, the violence has been tending to spread to other regions, especially in Nampula. Recent attacks against Memba district give a clear indication that the jihadists are moving southwards, into the coastal districts of Nampula.

According to Selma Xavier, the Health Director in Nampula province, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, these health facilities were closed for almost two weeks as a result of the instability and the massive movement of households.

“The configuration of services in these critical areas constitutes a decisive step in the health response to the crisis. However, the temporary resettlement center in Alua continues to be supported by a multi-sectoral health team, which operates daily until 3:30 PM”, she said.

She explained that there are technicians from various areas, including nursing, general medicine, and maternal and child health, assigned exclusively to meet the needs of displaced households.

“The government’s priority is to guarantee that, even in the context of a humanitarian emergency, no community is left without basic care. The population in Mazua and Chipene is already receiving assistance at local health centers”, she said.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the Islamist terrorism forced, in recent months, the displacement of about 300,000 people in the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado and Nampula.

