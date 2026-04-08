Mozambique: Medical team suspended after woman and baby die in labour in Chimoio

Mozambique’s Ministry of Health (MISAU) has suspended the duty team at the Chimoio Provincial Hospital following the death of a woman and her newborn, reporting the case to authorities and reaffirming a policy of “zero tolerance” for malpractice.

In a statement, MISAU explained that, according to preliminary information, the pregnant woman was admitted to the health unit in Manica Province, central Mozambique, on the afternoon of 5 April, with both deaths declared approximately eight hours later.

“Immediately at the local level, measures were adopted to ensure a full clarification of the incident and accountability of those involved,” the Ministry said, detailing the “preventive suspension of the duty team until the investigations are concluded.”

A “rigorous and exhaustive” inquiry has also been launched, and the case has been reported to the competent authorities, including the Public Prosecutor’s Office, through the Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC).

“The Ministry of Health is closely monitoring the ongoing process and reiterates its zero-tolerance stance towards all forms of poor care, negligence, or conduct incompatible with the ethical and professional principles governing healthcare practice,” the statement reads.

The Ministry also urged patients, families, and the public “to report, without fear, all situations that constitute poor care in health services, thus contributing to strengthening the quality, safety, and humanisation of care provided.”

“The Ministry of Health reiterates that dignity, respect for life, and humane care are non-negotiable pillars of the National Health Service, and all acts that violate these principles will be duly held accountable under the law,” it added.

Source: Lusa