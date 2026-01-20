Mozambique may face floods worse than 2000 this year, warns INGD vice-president

The vice-president of the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management (INGD), Gabriel Monteiro, warned yesterday (19) that Mozambique could be facing a flood situation potentially more severe than the historic floods of 2000.

The warning came during an interview with AIM in the district of Moamba, Maputo province, where Monteiro was monitoring the humanitarian situation resulting from the heavy rains affecting the country.

“This situation, compared to 2000, is somewhat more serious because it affects a number of provinces that were not hit in 2000,” he emphasised.

However, Monteiro highlighted a crucial difference that could prevent a catastrophe of greater proportions: the experience and preparation accumulated by the INGD and the government over recent years.

“Our luck, fortunately, is that in 2000 we were not as prepared as we are today. It is true that the scale is greater, but today we have more experience,” he stressed, adding that without this preparation, “it would be a catastrophe.”

According to Gabriel Monteiro, the current rainy season is characterised by intense precipitation concentrated in a short period, associated with an atmospheric depression that mainly affected the southern region of the country.

“We are experiencing an abnormal rainy season because, within this short period, we were struck by this depression, which resulted in severe destruction,” he explained.

Updated data points to significant human and material impact, with around 232,000 people affected, 106 deaths recorded, and approximately 26,000 houses destroyed either partially or completely. Social and economic infrastructure has also been severely damaged, including roads, health centres, and schools.

In Moamba district, the situation is described as worrying, although signs of good organisation by local authorities have been observed. There are accommodation centres hosting families from risk areas, and there is greater adherence to preventive evacuations, countering resistance noted in previous years.

“I see a district that is very committed. People are understanding that it is necessary to leave the neighbourhoods to facilitate assistance,” Monteiro said.

The INGD vice-president also warned of increased risks in the coming weeks, especially with the approach of February, a critical period for cyclones, and considering that South Africa is already in a state of emergency, a situation that may lead to increased river flows in shared basins.

“If a cyclone arises, we will face an unprecedented season,” he warned.

In closing, te INGD vice-president issued a call for maximum vigilance. “We cannot become complacent thinking it is over. The rainy season is still halfway through, and we must be prepared for what lies ahead.”

