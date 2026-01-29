Mozambique: Matola plans to resettle 5,000 families in Moamba, 250 plots ready

More than 5,000 families living in flood-risk areas in the municipality of Matola, Maputo province, will benefit from new residential plots in the district of Moamba.

The initiative is being carried out by the Matola municipal authority, in coordination with the government of Moamba district. Preparatory work and the subdivision of the area are already under way, with 250 plots ready for an equal number of families.

According to the President of the Municipality of Matola, Júlio Parruque, who was speaking during monitoring work on the opening of drainage channels in the neighbourhoods of Fomento, Liberdade and Sikwama, the formal start of the resettlement process will soon be agreed with the government of Moamba district.

“We want a responsible resettlement process, which begins with engagement and understanding with the affected families, and the municipality must guarantee, in addition to land demarcation, the opening of access roads and the installation of basic infrastructure such as water and electricity,” Mayor Parruque assured.

Source: Notícias