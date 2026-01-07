Mozambique: Maputo province maps idle land for State repossession, investor allocation

A campaign is underway in Maputo province to map idle land that may be reverted to the State so that it can be allocated to economic agents wishing to invest in this part of the country, the provincial director of Environment and Territorial Development said on Monday.

“The main objective is to ensure that the land is used and, at the same time, that we achieve proper utilisation for investors in the province of Maputo in those areas that are unoccupied,” said Mariamo José, provincial director of Environment and Territorial Development.

According to Mariamo José, to date, 104 parcels have already been mapped, covering an area of 4,516 hectares, in the districts of Namaacha, Manhiça, Matutuíne, and part of Moamba.

The provincial director explained that the allocation of these lands to investors will be carried out on the basis of “discussions and negotiations.”

Mariamo José stated that, in the province of Maputo, there are several plots of land that their owners are not making proper use of, and in some cases, the same owner holds multiple plots or a large parcel without proper utilisation.

Source: Lusa / Rádio Moçambique