Mozambique: Maputo Port to complete expansion of container and coal terminals in 2027

Maputo Port has announced that it expects to complete the expansion of its container and coal terminals in the first quarter of 2027, as part of an investment of around €426 million launched in 2024.

“We expect to complete the expansion of the container terminal in the first quarter of 2027, and the expansion of the coal terminal also in the first quarter of 2027. The general cargo terminal has already been expanded, and by the end of this year we will begin the construction of 400 metres of quay between quays two and four,” said Osório Lucas, executive director of the concessionaire Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC), speaking on the sidelines of the 9th Biannual Maputo Port Conference in Maputo.

According to the official, the improvements stem from an investment of around US$500 million (€426 million), part of a four-year project aimed at strengthening and expanding the capacity of Maputo Port, the largest in the country.

“Our expectation is that 2028 will be a year of achievements, given the investments we are making at this time,” he said.

Osório Lucas noted that the port expansion is not taking place in isolation, as there is integrated work with the Ressano Garcia border with South Africa, at kilometre four, where customs traffic is managed in coordination with the South African concessionaire TRAC and Mozambique Railways (CFM) in railway operations.

For the third quarter of the year, the MPDC executive director said two cranes valued at US$13 million (€11 million), each with a capacity of 105 tonnes, are expected to arrive.

“With those cranes, we will have the capacity to handle around 400 tonnes per hour. It may not sound like much, but it significantly accelerates our growth, and these are also the cranes that have enabled the growth of Maputo Port, alongside other initiatives such as digitalisation, a training centre we have, and an exceptional workforce,” Lucas added.

The official said the port is in a phase of growth and that the aim of the event was to demonstrate the level of implementation of development plans defined at the time of government approval for the concession extension, noting that commitments have been fully met, including the expansion of general cargo, container and coal terminals in Matola.

The concession of Maputo Port to MPDC will run until 13 April 2058, according to the terms of the addendum to the contract, approved by government decree published in April. The concessionaire plans to invest US$600 million (€571 million) over the first three years in expanding port infrastructure.

MPDC is a Mozambican private company resulting from a partnership between Mozambique Railways (CFM) and Portus Indico, which is made up of Grindrod, DP World and Mozambique Gestores.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Source: Lusa