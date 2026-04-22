Mozambique: Maputo Port draws up contingency plans amid Middle East conflict concerns

Maputo Port is drawing up contingency plans to respond to possible negative impacts on cargo transport in Mozambique due to the conflict in the Middle East, an official source said today.

“The impacts of the conflict in the Middle East on the Port of Maputo (…) although limited, are being felt. First, in the increase in shipping freight costs due to fuel prices and, second, in some delays in the handling of general cargo vessels, as they depend on trucks to move cargo from the port to warehouses,” said Osório Lucas, executive director of the concessionaire Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC), in Maputo.

The official was speaking on the sidelines of the 9th Biannual Maputo Port Conference, an event that brought together around 250 participants, including representatives from South Africa, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and the United Arab Emirates. He explained that, due to some difficulties in supply, the port corridor has experienced some delays in vessel handling.

“Overall, we have not yet suffered a very significant impact. We are alert, we are drawing up contingency plans to respond to possible impacts that may arise, but I must say that so far we have had good results and performance has been good,” said Osório Lucas, adding that the increase in shipping freight costs has not yet led to a reduction in port volumes.

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Mozambique Airlines (LAM) admitted on Tuesday that it may review ticket prices if fuel costs rise due to the conflict in the Middle East, while assuring that aviation fuel is available for the next 30 days.

“If fuel prices increase, LAM will certainly be obliged to review its ticket prices. But not only LAM — we all pray every day that this does not happen,” said the representative of LAM shareholders and chairman of the Railways of Mozambique (CFM), Agostinho Langa, quoted by public television.

The official also assured that there is enough fuel to supply aircraft for 30 days in the country, according to guarantees provided by national fuel suppliers.

The Mozambican government on Sunday called for the rationalisation of available fuel, encouraging the use of public transport and remote work, and urging preparation for a possible price adjustment in May.

In a statement issued the same day by the Information Office (GABINFO), the government reiterated the availability of fuel in the country, calling on operators to act responsibly and not compromise the public interest in the distribution of products.

In this regard, the government urges all to prepare for the “new normal” that continued instability in the Middle East may bring, rationalising fuel use, opting for public transport, considering remote work where possible, and adopting other necessary measures.

Source: Lusa