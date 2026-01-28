Mozambique: Maputo National Park reopens

Maputo National Park (PNAM) has announced the reopening of guided visits, safaris, and other services provided by the park, which had been temporarily suspended on 16 January 2026, due to heavy rains that caused some internal roads to become impassable, as well as the rising water level of Xinguti Lagoon, compromising the safety conditions for carrying out activities.

“We inform that our technical team has been working on the ground to rehabilitate the roads, restore transit conditions and open alternative routes, thus allowing the resumption of public and private safaris, as well as activities in the camps, lodges and hotels located within the PNAM,” reads the Maputo National Park statement.

“We urge all visitors to strictly follow the recommendations displayed on the signage, as well as the instructions given by our reception staff and technical team in the field,” adds the PNAM statement. “We emphasise that, as we are still in the rainy season, maintenance work on the roads will be carried out continuously.”

Source: Maputo National Park / Press Release